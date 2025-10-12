Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

+ 29

Houses • Brazil Architects: Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 777 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2022

Lead Architect: Alexandre Chaguri

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a lot with a steep slope and surrounded by preservation forest, the Balance House translates the combination between integration, sophistication and a precise dialog with topography. Designed as a summer house for a couple and their daughter, the residence takes advantage of the natural terrain to create an inverted program: The six bedrooms, all suites, occupy the upper level, facing the view, while the social areas develop on the lower floor, in direct contact with the garden and the pool.