  5. Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura

Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography, Column
Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Interior Photography, Living Room, Chair

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Brazil
  • Architects: Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  777
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Lead Architect: Alexandre Chaguri
Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Favaro Jr. Fotografia

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a lot with a steep slope and surrounded by preservation forest, the Balance House translates the combination between integration, sophistication and a precise dialog with topography. Designed as a summer house for a couple and their daughter, the residence takes advantage of the natural terrain to create an inverted program: The six bedrooms, all suites, occupy the upper level, facing the view, while the social areas develop on the lower floor, in direct contact with the garden and the pool.

Project gallery

About this office
Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Balance House / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura" [Casa Balanço / Alexandre Chaguri Arquitetura] 12 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034213/balance-house-alexandre-chaguri-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

