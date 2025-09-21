Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. India
  5. Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects

Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects

Save

Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects - Image 2 of 19Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects - Image 3 of 19Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Living Room, Wood, Sofa, Table, ChairGathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects - Interior Photography, Lighting, Glass, ChairGathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects - More Images+ 14

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Residential Architecture
Ahmedabad, India
  • Architects: R+R Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  6904 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
  • Lead Architects: Ramesh Lohar, Raghav Patel
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects - Image 3 of 19
© Ishita Sitwala

Text description provided by the architects. Gathering Grove is not a utilitarian extension, but a curated enclave of leisure, designed to embody celebration, spirit, and connection. Conceived as a dynamic social retreat for a Los Angeles–based client with a passion for entertaining, it transforms the notion of an outhouse into a spirited party zone. Every design decision was shaped by the client's exuberant, stylish personality, creating an environment that not only accommodates gatherings but inspires them. The architectural language is playful yet polished, where fluid indoor-outdoor connections, bold material choices, and ambient lighting converge to evoke a sense of occasion. From intimate evenings to vibrant soirées, the space becomes a living canvas for shared experiences.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
R+R Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureIndia
Cite: "Gathering Grove Residence / R+R Architects" 21 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034178/gathering-grove-residence-r-plus-r-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double BedsCheck the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Double Beds

Check the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing LightsCheck the latest Free Standing Lights

Check the latest Free Standing Lights

Top #Tags