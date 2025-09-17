Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Educational Architecture
  4. Belgium
  5. PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture

PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture

Save

PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture - Image 2 of 26PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture - Exterior PhotographyPIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture - Image 4 of 26PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture - Image 5 of 26PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture - More Images+ 21

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Schools
Hasselt, Belgium
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture - Image 2 of 26
© Jeroen Verrecht

Text description provided by the architects. PIKOH, School of Arts in Hasselt, offers secondary education in visual, media, and performing arts. Because of the exponential growth of the school, there was a great need for a new building for the first grade with its own classrooms, workshops, restaurant, multipurpose hall, sports hall, and administration. This development is part of the transformation of the "Elfde-Linie" city campus, inspired by the American Campus Model.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Import Export Architecture
Office
BOT architektuurcollectief
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBelgium

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureSchoolsBelgium
Cite: "PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture" 17 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1034130/pikoh-school-of-arts-bot-architektuurcollectief-plus-import-export-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy FurnitureCheck the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Check the latest Desks Privacy Furniture

Top #Tags