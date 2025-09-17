PIKOH School of Arts / BOT architektuurcollectief + Import Export Architecture

•
Hasselt, Belgium
-
Architects: BOT architektuurcollectief, Import Export Architecture
- Area: 5000 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Jeroen Verrecht
-
Manufacturers: Axibeton, Coil, Schüco
- Category: Educational Architecture, Schools
- Architects Bot: Joris De Belie, Pieter Rubens
- Architects Iea: Oscar Rommens, An Van der Veken, Marieke Stappers
- Structural Engineer: MoMenting
- Technical Engineer: Raco by Studibo
- Acoustics: PS-Acoustics
- Landscape Architect: Studio Basta
- City: Hasselt
- Country: Belgium
Text description provided by the architects. PIKOH, School of Arts in Hasselt, offers secondary education in visual, media, and performing arts. Because of the exponential growth of the school, there was a great need for a new building for the first grade with its own classrooms, workshops, restaurant, multipurpose hall, sports hall, and administration. This development is part of the transformation of the "Elfde-Linie" city campus, inspired by the American Campus Model.