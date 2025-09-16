Center for Art and Urbanistics / Peter Grundmann Architekten

+ 20

Category: Cultural Architecture, Refurbishment

Lead Team: Uwe Zinkahn

Technical Team: Alisa Buslaeva

Office Lead Architects: Peter Grundmann, Uwe Zinkahn

Design Team: Peter Grundmann Architekten

General Constructing: Quittenbaum Bauingenieure

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. The ZKU, Center for Art and Urbanistics, was established in 2012 with the conversion of a former freight station in Berlin Moabit. Its highly diverse program includes not only art, urban research, and various music events but also urban strategies, lectures, cinema, neighborhood markets, and much more. The available space soon became insufficient for the growing range of activities.