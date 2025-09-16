Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  ArchDaily
  Projects
  Cultural Architecture
  Germany
  Center for Art and Urbanistics / Peter Grundmann Architekten

Center for Art and Urbanistics / Peter Grundmann Architekten

Center for Art and Urbanistics / Peter Grundmann Architekten

  Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Cultural Architecture, Refurbishment
Berlin, Germany
  Architects: Peter Grundmann Architekten
  Area: 3200
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Yizhi Wang
  Manufacturers
    Manufacturers: AGC Glass, DW Systembau, MAUER, Refunc, SLAB, Thomas Gruppe
  Lead Team: Uwe Zinkahn
  Technical Team: Alisa Buslaeva
  Office Lead Architects: Peter Grundmann, Uwe Zinkahn
  Design Team: Peter Grundmann Architekten
  General Constructing: Quittenbaum Bauingenieure
  City: Berlin
  Country: Germany
© Yizhi Wang
© Yizhi Wang

Text description provided by the architects. The ZKU, Center for Art and Urbanistics, was established in 2012 with the conversion of a former freight station in Berlin Moabit. Its highly diverse program includes not only art, urban research, and various music events but also urban strategies, lectures, cinema, neighborhood markets, and much more. The available space soon became insufficient for the growing range of activities.

Peter Grundmann Architekten
