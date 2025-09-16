Center for Art and Urbanistics / Peter Grundmann Architekten

•
Berlin, Germany
-
Architects: Peter Grundmann Architekten
- Area: 3200 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Yizhi Wang
-
Manufacturers: AGC Glass, DW Systembau, MAUER, Refunc, SLAB, Thomas Gruppe
- Category: Cultural Architecture, Refurbishment
- Lead Team: Uwe Zinkahn
- Technical Team: Alisa Buslaeva
- Office Lead Architects: Peter Grundmann, Uwe Zinkahn
- Design Team: Peter Grundmann Architekten
- General Constructing: Quittenbaum Bauingenieure
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. The ZKU, Center for Art and Urbanistics, was established in 2012 with the conversion of a former freight station in Berlin Moabit. Its highly diverse program includes not only art, urban research, and various music events but also urban strategies, lectures, cinema, neighborhood markets, and much more. The available space soon became insufficient for the growing range of activities.