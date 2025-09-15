Carlton Cottage / Lovell Burton Architecture

+ 20

Text description provided by the architects. Carlton Cottage sought to re-imagine a tired single storey house on a small allotment into a new home for our young family. We resolved to address practical issues relating to water management, light quality, and thermal performance while taking cues from the existing cottage to arrange the home within its historical context. Intertwined with this pragmatism was an approach based on adaptability, regeneration, and an emphasis on spatial quality over material excesses.