Miaoli Hakka Literature Garden Visitor Center / Guu Architects & Associates

Category: Visitor Center

Project Architect: Lee Kai-Ming

Design Team: Cheng Hsiu-Wen, Wu Guo-Huei

Mep & Hvac Consultants: Yuan Neng MEP & HVAC Consultant

City: Miaoli

Country: Taiwan

Text description provided by the architects. The Tourist Center is located within the Hakka Literature Garden in Gongguan, Miaoli, a site shaped by local Hakka settlements and mining heritage. Nestled in the Houlong River valley, the center offers expansive views, with a cherry blossom scenic trail leading to the mountains and a direct outlook toward the historic mining pit across the river. The project seeks to connect natural and cultural settings.