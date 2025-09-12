Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Miaoli Hakka Literature Garden Visitor Center / Guu Architects & Associates

Miaoli Hakka Literature Garden Visitor Center / Guu Architects & Associates

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Visitor Center
Miaoli, Taiwan
  • Category: Visitor Center
  • Project Architect: Lee Kai-Ming
  • Design Team: Cheng Hsiu-Wen, Wu Guo-Huei
  • Mep & Hvac Consultants: Yuan Neng MEP & HVAC Consultant
  • City: Miaoli
  • Country: Taiwan
Miaoli Hakka Literature Garden Visitor Center / Guu Architects & Associates - Image 26 of 41
© Rex Chu

Text description provided by the architects. The Tourist Center is located within the Hakka Literature Garden in Gongguan, Miaoli, a site shaped by local Hakka settlements and mining heritage. Nestled in the Houlong River valley, the center offers expansive views, with a cherry blossom scenic trail leading to the mountains and a direct outlook toward the historic mining pit across the river. The project seeks to connect natural and cultural settings.

Guu Architects & Associates
SteelConcreteBrick

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected Projectsvisitor centerCultural ArchitectureLearningTaiwan

