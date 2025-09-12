Miaoli Hakka Literature Garden Visitor Center / Guu Architects & Associates

•
Miaoli, Taiwan
Architects: Guu Architects & Associates
- Area: 1153 m²
- Year: 2023
Photographs:Rex Chu
Lead Architects: Guu Chueh-Chih
- Category: Visitor Center
- Project Architect: Lee Kai-Ming
- Design Team: Cheng Hsiu-Wen, Wu Guo-Huei
- Mep & Hvac Consultants: Yuan Neng MEP & HVAC Consultant
- City: Miaoli
- Country: Taiwan
Text description provided by the architects. The Tourist Center is located within the Hakka Literature Garden in Gongguan, Miaoli, a site shaped by local Hakka settlements and mining heritage. Nestled in the Houlong River valley, the center offers expansive views, with a cherry blossom scenic trail leading to the mountains and a direct outlook toward the historic mining pit across the river. The project seeks to connect natural and cultural settings.