Buritis House / Aguirre Arquitetura

Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura
- Area: 550 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Israel Gollino
Manufacturers: AutoDesk, Fabrilis, Trimble Navigation, Unilight, Zaka Alumínios, Ícaro Design
Lead Architect: Alexandre Aguirre
Text description provided by the architects. The Buritis House project was born from the desire to enhance the visual relationship between architecture and the Cerrado landscape, while addressing the needs of a large family. As a design strategy, we sought to explore the potential of the plot — which enjoys a privileged view of a preserved natural area — and respond thoughtfully to its specific constraints.