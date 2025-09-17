Buritis House / Aguirre Arquitetura

+ 22

Houses • Uberlândia, Brazil Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura

Area: 550 m²

Year: 2025

Photographs: Israel Gollino

Manufacturers: AutoDesk Fabrilis, Trimble Navigation, Unilight, Zaka Alumínios, Ícaro Design

Lead Architect: Alexandre Aguirre

Category: Houses

Design Team: Alexandre Aguirre, Bruno Soler

Decoration: Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Bruno Soler

Landscape Design: Alexandre Lico

City: Uberlândia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. The Buritis House project was born from the desire to enhance the visual relationship between architecture and the Cerrado landscape, while addressing the needs of a large family. As a design strategy, we sought to explore the potential of the plot — which enjoys a privileged view of a preserved natural area — and respond thoughtfully to its specific constraints.