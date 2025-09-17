Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Buritis House / Aguirre Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Uberlândia, Brazil
  • Architects: Aguirre Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  550
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Israel Gollino
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  AutoDesk, Fabrilis, Trimble Navigation, Unilight, Zaka Alumínios, Ícaro Design
  • Lead Architect: Alexandre Aguirre
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: Alexandre Aguirre, Bruno Soler
  • Decoration: Alexandre Aguirre, Aline Henriques, Bruno Soler
  • Landscape Design: Alexandre Lico
  • City: Uberlândia
  • Country: Brazil
© Israel Gollino

Text description provided by the architects. The Buritis House project was born from the desire to enhance the visual relationship between architecture and the Cerrado landscape, while addressing the needs of a large family. As a design strategy, we sought to explore the potential of the plot — which enjoys a privileged view of a preserved natural area — and respond thoughtfully to its specific constraints.

About this office
Aguirre Arquitetura
Office

