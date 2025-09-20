House L / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura

+ 30

Text description provided by the architects. To access the house, it is necessary to cross a cable and wood bridge that spans the river, with views of crystal-clear pools on both sides, in the Corisquinho neighborhood of Paraty. After crossing, the terrain rises and the house appears in the distance. The external staircase leads to a single level, where the construction develops, at the height of the tree canopies.