  5. House L / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura

House L / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Paraty, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Project Team: Lais Carvalho
  • City: Paraty
  • Country: Brazil
© Pedro Napolitano Prata

Text description provided by the architects. To access the house, it is necessary to cross a cable and wood bridge that spans the river, with views of crystal-clear pools on both sides, in the Corisquinho neighborhood of Paraty. After crossing, the terrain rises and the house appears in the distance. The external staircase leads to a single level, where the construction develops, at the height of the tree canopies.

Kiti Vieira Arquitetura
Wood

Cite: "House L / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura" [Casa L / Kiti Vieira Arquitetura] 20 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033957/house-l-kiti-vieira-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

