World
  Ciales Kindergarten / Toro Arquitectos

Ciales Kindergarten / Toro Arquitectos

  Curated by Valentina Díaz
Kindergarten
Ciales, Puerto Rico
  • Category: Kindergarten
  • Design Team: Gastón Saboulard, Luis Rodriguez
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Miguel Zapata
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Alfonso Lázaro, Requena y Asociados
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Jorge Ledón
  • City: Ciales
  • Country: Puerto Rico
Ciales Kindergarten / Toro Arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Concrete
© Paola Quevedo-Santos

Text description provided by the architects. Situated on a scenic promontory in Ciales, Puerto Rico, this project represents the transformation of a former funeral home into a dynamic, community-centered space. The Ciales Kindergarten will fill an immediate need for early childhood education in Ciales and surrounding municipalities in central Puerto Rico. Forty-eight children will benefit from this new facility. Aside from this, it will provide employment for teachers, directors and support staff. The client will relocate their Puerto Rico offices from the more remote municipality of Utuado to this new, easily accessible facility.

Project gallery

Top #Tags