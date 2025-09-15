Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Oasis House / Shinagawa arquitetura

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Cravinhos, Brazil
  • Architects: Shinagawa arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  520
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  ICC Escadas, Loja Espaco +, Novaes Ferreira, Taipal
  • Lead Architect: Rogerio Shinagawa
  • Category: Houses
  • Interior Architecture: Rogerio Shinagawa, Hanna Akemi castro
  • Technical Design: Rafael Nery, Gabriel Massao, Eduarda Savian
  • Structural Project: Daniel Freitas
  • Produção: Deborah Apsan
  • City: Cravinhos
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
© Evelyn Muller
© Evelyn Muller

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, Casa Oásis, designed by Shinagawa Arquitetura, was conceived as a residence adapted to the region’s hot climate and deeply connected to its surroundings. The project is guided by three main principles: thermal comfort achieved through passive strategies, continuous integration between architecture and landscape, and the expressive use of materials. Water, greenery, and carefully filtered natural light become central elements, transforming the house into a contemporary refuge of balance and well-being.

Project gallery

About this office
Shinagawa arquitetura
Cite: "Oasis House / Shinagawa arquitetura" [Casa Oasis / Shinagawa arquitetura] 15 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

