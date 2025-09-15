Oasis House / Shinagawa arquitetura

+ 17

Houses • Cravinhos, Brazil Architects: Shinagawa arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 520 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: ICC Escadas , Loja Espaco + , Novaes Ferreira , Taipal

Lead Architect: Rogerio Shinagawa

Category: Houses

Interior Architecture: Rogerio Shinagawa, Hanna Akemi castro

Technical Design: Rafael Nery, Gabriel Massao, Eduarda Savian

Structural Project: Daniel Freitas

Produção: Deborah Apsan

City: Cravinhos

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, Casa Oásis, designed by Shinagawa Arquitetura, was conceived as a residence adapted to the region’s hot climate and deeply connected to its surroundings. The project is guided by three main principles: thermal comfort achieved through passive strategies, continuous integration between architecture and landscape, and the expressive use of materials. Water, greenery, and carefully filtered natural light become central elements, transforming the house into a contemporary refuge of balance and well-being.