Oasis House / Shinagawa arquitetura

Architects: Shinagawa arquitetura
- Area: 520 m²
- Year: 2025
Manufacturers: ICC Escadas, Loja Espaco +, Novaes Ferreira, Taipal
Lead Architect: Rogerio Shinagawa
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the countryside of São Paulo, Casa Oásis, designed by Shinagawa Arquitetura, was conceived as a residence adapted to the region’s hot climate and deeply connected to its surroundings. The project is guided by three main principles: thermal comfort achieved through passive strategies, continuous integration between architecture and landscape, and the expressive use of materials. Water, greenery, and carefully filtered natural light become central elements, transforming the house into a contemporary refuge of balance and well-being.