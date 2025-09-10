Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

-
Architects: Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados
- Area: 850 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Joana França
-
Lead Architect: Fabio Angelo Rafael
Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shores of Lake Corumbá IV, in the state of Goiás, this contemporary residence adopts a metallic structure as the primary solution to span large gaps and create striking cantilevered volumes. The project seeks not only a strong visual connection with the natural surroundings but also a direct dialogue between architecture, landscape, and construction technique.