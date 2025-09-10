Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados

Save

Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Exterior Photography, CourtyardLake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Image 3 of 24Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Image 4 of 24Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Image 5 of 24Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Alexânia, Brazil
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Desgin: Judá Zamecki
  • Metal Structure Design: Engro Lucas Cuellar de Moraes
  • Foundation Project: Michel da Silveira
  • Metal Structure: Florenzano Estruturas Metálicas
  • City: Alexânia
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados - Exterior Photography
© Joana França

Text description provided by the architects. Located on the shores of Lake Corumbá IV, in the state of Goiás, this contemporary residence adopts a metallic structure as the primary solution to span large gaps and create striking cantilevered volumes. The project seeks not only a strong visual connection with the natural surroundings but also a direct dialogue between architecture, landscape, and construction technique.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados
Office

Materials

SteelBrick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

SteelBrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Lake House / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados" [Casa do Lago / Dayala e Rafael arquitetos associados] 10 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033931/lake-house-dayala-e-rafael-arquitetos-associados> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags