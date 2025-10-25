KING ONE Community Center / E+UV

+ 24

Category: Community Center, Commercial Architecture

Chief Architect : Coco Zhou, Li Fu

Project Director: Guo Sibo

Design Team: Li Geng, Huang Haifeng, Dong Siyi, Li Xin, Zhang Yan, Wang Junli, Huang Xiaorui, Yan Yurong, Zhang Xubin, Sun Hongnan

Construction Drawings: E Plus Design

Landscape Scheme & Construction Drawings: HTLA Design Studio

Chief Landscape Designer: Fan Ye

Landscape Project Director: He Yixiang

Landscape Design Team: Fan Xiaoxu, Zheng Yanlin, Zhang Dingding, Qin Weiyan, Liu Jingjing, Li Shuixing, Qi Zhijuan, Huang Xiaolian

City: Zhuhai

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. Jinwan Aviation New City, one of Zhuhai's fastest-growing areas, urgently needed a new community center to meet the demands of its expanding population. The site, located in the heart of this new district, consisted of four standalone ancillary buildings surrounded by dense housing developments. However, due to rushed planning, these buildings suffered from design flaws: closed facades, disconnected circulation, and a lack of functional synergy. The client's initial plan was to renovate the facades and assign each building a distinct function—offices, community activities, or retail—to serve as ancillary facilities supporting daily community life. However, with budget severely limited, a conventional renovation approach would only deliver piecemeal improvements. A new strategy was required. During on-site investigations, the architects recognized that the key to creating a true community hub lay not in simply upgrading the facades, but in reimagining the spirit of place. At the heart of this vision was a long-overlooked gem—the adjacent municipal green park.