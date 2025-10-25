Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Community Center
  4. China
  5. KING ONE Community Center / E+UV

KING ONE Community Center / E+UV

Save

KING ONE Community Center / E+UV - Exterior Photography, Aerial View Photography, CityscapeKING ONE Community Center / E+UV - Exterior Photography, CityscapeKING ONE Community Center / E+UV - Exterior PhotographyKING ONE Community Center / E+UV - Exterior PhotographyKING ONE Community Center / E+UV - More Images+ 24

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Community Center, Commercial Architecture
Zhuhai, China
  • Architects: E+UV
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  56589
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Rui Du, Siming Wu
  • Chief Architect : Coco Zhou, Li Fu
  • Project Director: Guo Sibo
  • Design Team: Li Geng, Huang Haifeng, Dong Siyi, Li Xin, Zhang Yan, Wang Junli, Huang Xiaorui, Yan Yurong, Zhang Xubin, Sun Hongnan
  • Construction Drawings: E Plus Design
  • Landscape Scheme & Construction Drawings: HTLA Design Studio
  • Chief Landscape Designer: Fan Ye
  • Landscape Project Director: He Yixiang
  • Landscape Design Team: Fan Xiaoxu, Zheng Yanlin, Zhang Dingding, Qin Weiyan, Liu Jingjing, Li Shuixing, Qi Zhijuan, Huang Xiaolian
  • City: Zhuhai
  • Country: China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
KING ONE Community Center / E+UV - Exterior Photography, Cityscape
© Siming Wu

Text description provided by the architects. Jinwan Aviation New City, one of Zhuhai's fastest-growing areas, urgently needed a new community center to meet the demands of its expanding population. The site, located in the heart of this new district, consisted of four standalone ancillary buildings surrounded by dense housing developments. However, due to rushed planning, these buildings suffered from design flaws: closed facades, disconnected circulation, and a lack of functional synergy. The client's initial plan was to renovate the facades and assign each building a distinct function—offices, community activities, or retail—to serve as ancillary facilities supporting daily community life. However, with budget severely limited, a conventional renovation approach would only deliver piecemeal improvements. A new strategy was required. During on-site investigations, the architects recognized that the key to creating a true community hub lay not in simply upgrading the facades, but in reimagining the spirit of place. At the heart of this vision was a long-overlooked gem—the adjacent municipal green park.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
E+UV
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsPublic ArchitectureCommunityCommunity centerCommercial ArchitectureChina
Cite: "KING ONE Community Center / E+UV" 25 Oct 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033906/king-one-community-center-e-plus-uv> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© Rui Du

金湾邻里汇社区中心改造 / 易加设计

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream

Top #Tags