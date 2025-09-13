% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA)

•
Hangzhou, China
-
Architects: Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA)
- Area: 150 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Guowei Liu
-
Lead Architects: Nguyen Quang Khai
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop
- City: Hangzhou
- Country: China
Text description provided by the architects. Located at the main entrance of The MixC in Hangzhou, a landmark retail and lifestyle destination known for its diverse mix of international brands and vibrant atmosphere, the new % Arabica store occupies a prominent, highly visible position. Its placement allows the storefront to catch the natural flow of foot traffic, offering guests a welcoming and accessible entry point as they explore the mall.