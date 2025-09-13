Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Coffee Shop
  4. China
  5. % Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA)

% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA)

Save

% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA) - Image 2 of 23% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA) - Interior Photography% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA) - Exterior Photography, Courtyard% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA) - Exterior Photography% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA) - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Coffee Shop
Hangzhou, China
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA) - Exterior Photography
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. Located at the main entrance of The MixC in Hangzhou, a landmark retail and lifestyle destination known for its diverse mix of international brands and vibrant atmosphere, the new % Arabica store occupies a prominent, highly visible position. Its placement allows the storefront to catch the natural flow of foot traffic, offering guests a welcoming and accessible entry point as they explore the mall.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA)
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsCoffee ShopChina
Cite: "% Arabica Hangzhou MixC / Nguyen Khai Architects & Associates (NKAA)" 13 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033901/percent-arabica-hangzhou-mixc-nguyen-khai-architects-and-associates-nkaa> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise LonguesCheck the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Chaise Longues

Check the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming PoolsCheck the latest Swimming Pools

Check the latest Swimming Pools

Top #Tags