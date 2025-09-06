Cafe HOM / Nhabe Scholae

•
Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam
-
Architects: Nhabe Scholae
- Area: 160 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Chimnon Studio
-
Lead Architects: Nguyen Anh Cuong, Le Quang Loc
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Coffee Shop
- City: Ho Chi Minh City
- Country: Vietnam
Text description provided by the architects. Tucked deep inside a bustling neighborhood of Saigon, the site offers a rare pocket of stillness—an ideal condition for regenerating an ecosystem that reconnects with surrounding green fragments, the sky, and the nearby river.