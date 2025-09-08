Boulder Park / Xisui Design

+ 33

Category: Installations & Structures

Design Team: Hu Yihao, Peng Yang, Li Chengxi, Zheng Mengzi, Chen Wenqi, Ruan Chengxin, Liu Yihe, Chu Tiancheng

Clients: Vanke Jinan

3 D Printing Construction: Guanli Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.

Structural Design: LuAn Lu Partners Structure Consulting

City: Jinan

Country: China

Text description provided by the architects. In the 13,000-square-meter community park, we use the natural material of large boulders —representing eternity— as the core design element of the garden, naturally integrating with the functional and experiential activities. For example, boulders lying over a sandpit can be transformed into climbing and resting play structures; stones in the shallow creek can become part of the water play installation. And the massive rock cave adventure space is creatively realized by the increasingly advanced 3D-printed concrete technology.