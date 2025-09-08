Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Boulder Park / Xisui Design

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Installations & Structures
Jinan, China
  • Architects: Xisui Design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  4000
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:CHENIN Visual
  • Design Team: Hu Yihao, Peng Yang, Li Chengxi, Zheng Mengzi, Chen Wenqi, Ruan Chengxin, Liu Yihe, Chu Tiancheng
  • Clients: Vanke Jinan
  • 3 D Printing Construction: Guanli Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd.
  • Structural Design: LuAn Lu Partners Structure Consulting
  • City: Jinan
  • Country: China
Boulder Park / Xisui Design - Image 2 of 38
© CHENIN Visual

Text description provided by the architects. In the 13,000-square-meter community park, we use the natural material of large boulders —representing eternity— as the core design element of the garden, naturally integrating with the functional and experiential activities. For example, boulders lying over a sandpit can be transformed into climbing and resting play structures; stones in the shallow creek can become part of the water play installation. And the massive rock cave adventure space is creatively realized by the increasingly advanced 3D-printed concrete technology.

Content Loader

Project gallery

Xisui Design
Cite: "Boulder Park / Xisui Design" 08 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

