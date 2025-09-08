NOÏ Tea House and Pilates Studio / A I M

+ 24

Text description provided by the architects. In the vibrant heart of Milan, within the lively Moscova district, a space with an iconic past is reborn as a new hybrid destination: a Japanese-inspired tea house that coexists harmoniously with a pilates reformer studio. The project emerges from the transformation of a historic comic book store, once entirely lined with towering bookshelves. Today, that architectural shell reveals material and volumetric traces of great character, which have guided both the language and structure of the new design.