NOÏ Tea House and Pilates Studio / A I M

Restaurants & Bars, Recreation & Training, Wellbeing
Milan, Italy
  • Architects: A I M
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  135
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Francesca Iovene
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Bianco67, LM Service, MedaLuci
  • Advisor: Kristine Hazel Macatangay
Text description provided by the architects. In the vibrant heart of Milan, within the lively Moscova district, a space with an iconic past is reborn as a new hybrid destination: a Japanese-inspired tea house that coexists harmoniously with a pilates reformer studio. The project emerges from the transformation of a historic comic book store, once entirely lined with towering bookshelves. Today, that architectural shell reveals material and volumetric traces of great character, which have guided both the language and structure of the new design.

Cite: "NOÏ Tea House and Pilates Studio / A I M" 08 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033742/noi-tea-house-and-pilates-studio-a-i-m> ISSN 0719-8884

