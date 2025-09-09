House T.M - Fazenda da Grama / TWO Arquitetura

-
Architects: TWO Arquitetura
- Area: 977 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Evelyn Müller
Manufacturers: Ambienta Casa, Artefacto, BE PAPER, Charada conceito, Dpot Objetos, Jader Almeida, Kohler, Lumini, Lumisisten, Minotti, Phenícia, Prime Marcenaria, Uniflex
Lead Architect: Luciana Naccache
Text description provided by the architects. The TM Project, located in the exclusive Fazenda da Grama, is designed as a sophisticated family home with the ambiance of a luxury retreat. The house features an open-plan layout that connects the living room, TV lounge, games table, fully equipped bar, and gourmet area, all designed to flow seamlessly for both daily living and entertaining.