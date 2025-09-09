House T.M - Fazenda da Grama / TWO Arquitetura

+ 24

Houses • Brazil Architects: TWO Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 977 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Evelyn Müller

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Ambienta Casa , Artefacto , BE PAPER , Charada conceito , Dpot Objetos , Jader Almeida , Kohler , Lumini , Lumisisten , Minotti , Phenícia , Prime Marcenaria , Uniflex

Lead Architect: Luciana Naccache

Category: Houses

Coordination: Fernana Okuyama, Luciana Naccache

Design: Karina Salgado, René Diniz

Design Team: Patrícia Queiroz, Isabela Feltran, Felipe Cabloco

Landscape Design: Tavany Dias

Engineering: Laer

Country: Brazil

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The TM Project, located in the exclusive Fazenda da Grama, is designed as a sophisticated family home with the ambiance of a luxury retreat. The house features an open-plan layout that connects the living room, TV lounge, games table, fully equipped bar, and gourmet area, all designed to flow seamlessly for both daily living and entertaining.