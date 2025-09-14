Akamori Restaurant / TOUCH Architect

+ 16

Category: Restaurants & Bars

Design Team: Matucha Kanpai, Nutchapol Chutrom, Sauvanee Tharak, Thanunya Deeprasittikul

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Isarapap Rattanabumrung

Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yodchai Kornsiriwipha

City: Bangkok

Country: Thailand

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a visually cluttered urban setting, Akamori is conceived as a calm, enclosed mass that turns inward to create its own atmosphere. The building's form is deliberately simple, a dark grey box clad in textured exposed aggregate, and is designed to screen out the unappealing context while focusing all attention inward.