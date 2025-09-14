Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
Akamori Restaurant / TOUCH Architect

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Restaurants & Bars
Bangkok, Thailand
  • Architects: TOUCH Architect
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  300
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Metipat Prommomate
  • Lead Architects: Setthakarn Yangderm, Parpis Leelaniramol
  • Design Team: Matucha Kanpai, Nutchapol Chutrom, Sauvanee Tharak, Thanunya Deeprasittikul
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Chittinat Wongmaneeprateep
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Isarapap Rattanabumrung
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mechanical: Yodchai Kornsiriwipha
  • City: Bangkok
  • Country: Thailand
© Metipat Prommomate

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a visually cluttered urban setting, Akamori is conceived as a calm, enclosed mass that turns inward to create its own atmosphere. The building's form is deliberately simple, a dark grey box clad in textured exposed aggregate, and is designed to screen out the unappealing context while focusing all attention inward.

About this office
TOUCH Architect
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureRestaurants & BarsThailand
Cite: "Akamori Restaurant / TOUCH Architect" 14 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033716/akamori-restaurant-touch-architect> ISSN 0719-8884

