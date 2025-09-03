Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Mess Hall / Architecture Architecture

Mess Hall / Architecture Architecture

Houses, Renovation, Extension
Carlton, Australia
© Tom Ross
© Tom Ross

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of the school day, some family homes feel more like community centres: classmates and neighbours bustling in and out, sharing in homework, hobbies, art projects, and food; practicing music, preparing impromptu dinners, concocting magical potions, all the while regaling with stories of the day's adventures.

Architecture Architecture
Materials

WoodSteelConcrete

Houses, Renovation, Extension, Australia

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Mess Hall / Architecture Architecture" 03 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033710/mess-hall-architecture-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

