Arthur Residence / 5468796 Architecture

Architects: 5468796 Architecture
- Area: 320 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:James Brittain Photography
Manufacturers: Duxton Windows & Doors, Lafarge, Soprema
Text description provided by the architects. The Arthur Residence was designed for a finish carpenter and emergency room doctor from South Africa with a passion for gardening. The couple was seeking a modest sanctuary with ample space for privacy and respite from the outside world. They selected an infill site near downtown Regina, in a mature neighborhood where small bungalows are rapidly being replaced by conventional homes. In contrast, the Arthurs wanted to challenge this development with a thoughtful alternative.