World
Arthur Residence / 5468796 Architecture

Arthur Residence / 5468796 Architecture - Exterior Photography

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Regina, Canada
  • Architects: 5468796 Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  320
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:James Brittain Photography
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Duxton Windows & Doors, Lafarge, Soprema
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Team: 5468796 Architecture
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Lavergne Draward Associates Inc. Structural Engineering
  • General Constructing: HOLZ CUSTOM PREFAB
  • City: Regina
  • Country: Canada
  

Arthur Residence / 5468796 Architecture - Exterior Photography
© James Brittain Photography

Text description provided by the architects. The Arthur Residence was designed for a finish carpenter and emergency room doctor from South Africa with a passion for gardening. The couple was seeking a modest sanctuary with ample space for privacy and respite from the outside world. They selected an infill site near downtown Regina, in a mature neighborhood where small bungalows are rapidly being replaced by conventional homes. In contrast, the Arthurs wanted to challenge this development with a thoughtful alternative.

Project gallery

Cite: "Arthur Residence / 5468796 Architecture" 11 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033709/arthur-residence-5468796-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

Top #Tags