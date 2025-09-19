Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  5. Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain

Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain

Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain - Image 2 of 17Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain - Exterior Photography, GlassCentennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain - Interior Photography, Glass, ColumnCentennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain - Image 5 of 17Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain - More Images+ 12

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
Toronto, Canada
  • Architects: Harsh Vardhan Jain
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5380 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Tom Arban
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Interface, Noram Glass
  • Lead Team: Tyler Sharp
  • Design Team: RDHA
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WSP Canada
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jain & Associates
  • Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Valdor Engineering
  • Landscape Architecture: NAK Design Strategies
  • General Constructing: Rossclair Contractors
  • City: Toronto
  • Country: Canada
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain - Image 2 of 17
© Tom Arban

Text description provided by the architects. Centennial College's Story Arts Campus in Toronto's East York occupies a restored 1954 Toronto Teachers' College building designed by renowned Toronto Modernist, Peter Dickinson. One of the architects' greatest works, the building received a Massey Medal for Architecture. RDHA was commissioned to renovate the building's 500 square meter library and rebuild a 1990s addition whose irregular form protruded from the original structure in sharp contrast. Demolishing this element included removing partitions, a staircase, and structural columns to optimize the available spaces for programming. With a clean slate, we refurbished and replaced existing mechanical and electrical systems and developed a conceptual approach centered around lightness – reinventing the library as a vibrant space that both acknowledges and contemporizes Dickinson's modernist design language.

Project gallery

About this office
Harsh Vardhan Jain
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureOther facilitiesCanada

Materials and Tags

Cite: "Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain" 19 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033707/centennial-college-story-arts-campus-library-harsh-vardhan-jain> ISSN 0719-8884

