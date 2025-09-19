Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain

+ 12

Category: Educational Architecture, Other Facilities

Lead Team: Tyler Sharp

Design Team: RDHA

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WSP Canada

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jain & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Valdor Engineering

Landscape Architecture: NAK Design Strategies

General Constructing: Rossclair Contractors

City: Toronto

Country: Canada

Text description provided by the architects. Centennial College's Story Arts Campus in Toronto's East York occupies a restored 1954 Toronto Teachers' College building designed by renowned Toronto Modernist, Peter Dickinson. One of the architects' greatest works, the building received a Massey Medal for Architecture. RDHA was commissioned to renovate the building's 500 square meter library and rebuild a 1990s addition whose irregular form protruded from the original structure in sharp contrast. Demolishing this element included removing partitions, a staircase, and structural columns to optimize the available spaces for programming. With a clean slate, we refurbished and replaced existing mechanical and electrical systems and developed a conceptual approach centered around lightness – reinventing the library as a vibrant space that both acknowledges and contemporizes Dickinson's modernist design language.