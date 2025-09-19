Centennial College Story Arts Campus Library / Harsh Vardhan Jain

-
Architects: Harsh Vardhan Jain
- Area: 5380 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Tom Arban
-
Manufacturers: Interface, Noram Glass
- Category: Educational Architecture, Other Facilities
- Lead Team: Tyler Sharp
- Design Team: RDHA
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: WSP Canada
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Jain & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Valdor Engineering
- Landscape Architecture: NAK Design Strategies
- General Constructing: Rossclair Contractors
- City: Toronto
- Country: Canada
Text description provided by the architects. Centennial College's Story Arts Campus in Toronto's East York occupies a restored 1954 Toronto Teachers' College building designed by renowned Toronto Modernist, Peter Dickinson. One of the architects' greatest works, the building received a Massey Medal for Architecture. RDHA was commissioned to renovate the building's 500 square meter library and rebuild a 1990s addition whose irregular form protruded from the original structure in sharp contrast. Demolishing this element included removing partitions, a staircase, and structural columns to optimize the available spaces for programming. With a clean slate, we refurbished and replaced existing mechanical and electrical systems and developed a conceptual approach centered around lightness – reinventing the library as a vibrant space that both acknowledges and contemporizes Dickinson's modernist design language.