World
  Manhattan Beach Residence / Olson Kundig

Manhattan Beach Residence / Olson Kundig

Manhattan Beach Residence / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Balcony

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Houses
Manhattan Beach, United States
  • Architects: Olson Kundig
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  5310 ft²
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2021
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Aaron Leitz
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dynamic Windows, Styline
  • Category: Houses
  • Design Principals: Tom Kundig (FAIA, RIBA), Edward Lalonde
  • Project Architect And Project Manager: Nathan Boyd
  • Architectural Staff: Kozo Nozawa
  • Landscape Architect (Through Permitting): Michelle Arab
  • Kinetic Engineering And Design: Phil Turner, Stephen Wong
  • General Contractor: Dowbuilt
  • Interior Design: HRH Design, Olson Kundig
  • Lighting Designer: O- Lighting
  • Structural Engineer: PCS Structural Solutions
  • Civil Engineer: PE&C Engineering
  • Building Envelope Consultant: RDH Building Science
  • Landscape Design Build: Jones Landscapes
  • Kinetic Wall Fabrication: Meta
  • City: Manhattan Beach
  • Country: United States
Save this picture!
Manhattan Beach Residence / Olson Kundig - Exterior Photography, Windows, Balcony
© Aaron Leitz

Text description provided by the architects. On a narrow sloping site just blocks from the ocean, the Manhattan Beach Residence draws inspiration from the honest expression of structure and utilitarian design approach characterized by California's mid-century modern architecture, mixed with the client's active outdoor lifestyle.

Project gallery

About this office
Olson Kundig
Office

Cite: "Manhattan Beach Residence / Olson Kundig" 27 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033702/manhattan-beach-residence-olson-kundig> ISSN 0719-8884

