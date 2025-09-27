Manhattan Beach Residence / Olson Kundig

+ 19

Houses • Manhattan Beach, United States Architects: Olson Kundig

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 5310 ft²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2021

Photographs Photographs: Aaron Leitz

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Dynamic Windows , Styline

Category: Houses

Design Principals: Tom Kundig (FAIA, RIBA), Edward Lalonde

Project Architect And Project Manager: Nathan Boyd

Architectural Staff: Kozo Nozawa

Landscape Architect (Through Permitting): Michelle Arab

Kinetic Engineering And Design: Phil Turner, Stephen Wong

General Contractor: Dowbuilt

Interior Design: HRH Design, Olson Kundig

Lighting Designer: O- Lighting

Structural Engineer: PCS Structural Solutions

Civil Engineer: PE&C Engineering

Building Envelope Consultant: RDH Building Science

Landscape Design Build: Jones Landscapes

Kinetic Wall Fabrication: Meta

City: Manhattan Beach

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. On a narrow sloping site just blocks from the ocean, the Manhattan Beach Residence draws inspiration from the honest expression of structure and utilitarian design approach characterized by California's mid-century modern architecture, mixed with the client's active outdoor lifestyle.