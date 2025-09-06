Crux Pflugerville / Derrington Building Studio

+ 23

Category: Sports Architecture

Lead Team: Michael Rahmatoulin, Minta Stohrer

Design Team: Derrington Building Studio

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structures

General Constructing: Aday & Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EEA

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Spectrum

City: Pflugerville

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. Crux Pflugerville marks Crux Climbing Center's first purpose-built facility, thoughtfully designed by Derrington Building Studio to blend athletic function, architectural clarity, and community engagement. Located in the suburban context of Pflugerville, Texas, this 33,000-square-foot structure thoughtfully responds to strict regulatory and programmatic requirements, creating a distinctive yet contextually respectful landmark.