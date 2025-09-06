Crux Pflugerville / Derrington Building Studio

•
Pflugerville, United States
-
Architects: Derrington Building Studio
- Area: 36000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Leonid Furmansky
-
Manufacturers: Metl-Span
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Sports Architecture
- Lead Team: Michael Rahmatoulin, Minta Stohrer
- Design Team: Derrington Building Studio
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Structures
- General Constructing: Aday & Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: EEA
- Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: Spectrum
- City: Pflugerville
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Crux Pflugerville marks Crux Climbing Center's first purpose-built facility, thoughtfully designed by Derrington Building Studio to blend athletic function, architectural clarity, and community engagement. Located in the suburban context of Pflugerville, Texas, this 33,000-square-foot structure thoughtfully responds to strict regulatory and programmatic requirements, creating a distinctive yet contextually respectful landmark.