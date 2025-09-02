Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Trailcenter Rytterknægten / Matters architects

Trailcenter Rytterknægten / Matters architects

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Installations & Structures, Sports Architecture
Aakirkeby, Denmark
Trailcenter Rytterknægten / Matters architects - Image 2 of 26
© Rasmus Hjortshøj | COAST

Text description provided by the architects. Trailcenter Rytterknægten is part of the nationwide initiative Danish Trailcentres, buildings designed to promote outdoor activity and nature access across Denmark. Designed by Matters in 2021, built in 2025, the project was initiated by DIF and Lokale & Anlægsfonden, in collaboration with Bornholm's regional municipality. Trailcenter Rytterknægten is located at the highest point in Bornholm, 162 meters above sea level, in the heart of Almindingen, Denmark's third largest forest. The pavilion offers visitors unique access to the island's diverse terrain and rich biodiversity through a series of scenic viewpoints and recreational zones.

Matters architects
Wood

