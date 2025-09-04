Lion-Feuchtwanger-Strasse Housing Residential Blocks / FAR frohn&rojas

-
Architects: FAR frohn&rojas
- Area: 12765 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:David Hiepler
-
Manufacturers: Alwitra, HUCK, Herzbach, Schüco, Villeroy & Boch
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Team: Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Max Koch, Stefan Glüder, Maxim Lefebvre, Agnes Helming, Nezabravka Bogdanova
- Structural Engineer: IB Paasche
- Building Services Engineer: Kando Ingenieure
- Building Physics: AHW Ingenieure
- Landscape Architecture: Topotek 1
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Intersection of two green axes - The project Lion-Feuchtwanger-Strasse marks the intersection of two green axes that cut through the large GDR housing estate Kaulsdorf Nord in a north-south and east-west direction. Two six-story residential blocks frame an elevated garden plateau, which is designed as a central communal area with recreational, play, and meeting zones for the housing community. Below this plateau, there is the day-lit mobility level with further sports facilities, parking for bicycles and cars, charging stations for e-mobility, and a packing station for residents. The client is a real estate developer, Euroboden.