Lion-Feuchtwanger-Strasse Housing Residential Blocks / FAR frohn&rojas

Residential Architecture
Berlin, Germany
  • Architects: FAR frohn&rojas
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  12765
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:David Hiepler
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Alwitra, HUCK, Herzbach, Schüco, Villeroy & Boch
  • Team: Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Max Koch, Stefan Glüder, Maxim Lefebvre, Agnes Helming, Nezabravka Bogdanova
  • Structural Engineer: IB Paasche
  • Building Services Engineer: Kando Ingenieure
  • Building Physics: AHW Ingenieure
  • Landscape Architecture: Topotek 1
  • City: Berlin
  • Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Intersection of two green axes - The project Lion-Feuchtwanger-Strasse marks the intersection of two green axes that cut through the large GDR housing estate Kaulsdorf Nord in a north-south and east-west direction. Two six-story residential blocks frame an elevated garden plateau, which is designed as a central communal area with recreational, play, and meeting zones for the housing community. Below this plateau, there is the day-lit mobility level with further sports facilities, parking for bicycles and cars, charging stations for e-mobility, and a packing station for residents. The client is a real estate developer, Euroboden.

Top #Tags