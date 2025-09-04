Lion-Feuchtwanger-Strasse Housing Residential Blocks / FAR frohn&rojas

+ 26

Residential Architecture • Berlin, Germany Architects: FAR frohn&rojas

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 12765 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: David Hiepler

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Alwitra , HUCK , Herzbach , Schüco , Villeroy & Boch

Category: Residential Architecture

Team: Marc Frohn, Mario Rojas Toledo, Max Koch, Stefan Glüder, Maxim Lefebvre, Agnes Helming, Nezabravka Bogdanova

Structural Engineer: IB Paasche

Building Services Engineer: Kando Ingenieure

Building Physics: AHW Ingenieure

Landscape Architecture: Topotek 1

City: Berlin

Country: Germany

Text description provided by the architects. Intersection of two green axes - The project Lion-Feuchtwanger-Strasse marks the intersection of two green axes that cut through the large GDR housing estate Kaulsdorf Nord in a north-south and east-west direction. Two six-story residential blocks frame an elevated garden plateau, which is designed as a central communal area with recreational, play, and meeting zones for the housing community. Below this plateau, there is the day-lit mobility level with further sports facilities, parking for bicycles and cars, charging stations for e-mobility, and a packing station for residents. The client is a real estate developer, Euroboden.