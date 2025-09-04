Signa Sports United High-Rise Tower / Allen Kaufmann Architekten

Save this picture! Courtesy of Allen Kaufmann Architekten

Text description provided by the architects. In Berlin, Am Zoo, next to Kaiser-Wilhelm-Gedächtniskirche on Breitscheidplatz, stands a 118.8-meter-high tower with 33 floors. Upper West, as it is known, is owned and operated by Signa Holding Company. The project was completed between 2021 and 2023 in two construction phases. In 2021, Signa invested in a sports-affiliated start-up, using its 30th floor for its flagship office headquarters.