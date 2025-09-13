Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Offices
  4. The Netherlands
  5. DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture

DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture

Save

DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture - Exterior PhotographyDPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture - Exterior PhotographyDPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture - Image 4 of 16DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture - Interior Photography, Stairs, Glass, ColumnDPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture - More Images+ 11

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Offices, Commercial Architecture
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Team V Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  9999
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ossip van Duivenbode
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Ginkel Groep , Harry van Interieurbouw, Interalu, MAARS, Mutsaerts, Rollecate, Schindler , Tichelaar, Vermeulen, Verschuren, Verwol, Wiehag, mbX
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture - Exterior Photography
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. The new hybrid timber headquarters of DPG Media adds a communications hub to Amsterdam's developing city district Overamstel. In addition to editorial offices and recording studios for several major Dutch newspapers, magazines, and radio shows, the building includes test labs, a meeting centre, restaurants, and an engaging event space facing the docks.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Team V Architecture
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsOfficesCommercial ArchitectureThe Netherlands
Cite: "DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture" 13 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033646/dpg-mediavaert-headquarters-team-v-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media WallsCheck the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Media Walls

Check the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended LightsCheck the latest Suspended Lights

Check the latest Suspended Lights

Top #Tags