DPG Mediavaert Headquarters / Team V Architecture

Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Architects: Team V Architecture
- Area: 9999 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Ossip van Duivenbode
Manufacturers: Ginkel Groep , Harry van Interieurbouw, Interalu, MAARS, Mutsaerts, Rollecate, Schindler , Tichelaar, Vermeulen, Verschuren, Verwol, Wiehag, mbX
- Category: Offices, Commercial Architecture
- Design Team: Team V Architecture
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Arup
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: DGMR
- Landscape Architecture: Delva
- Project Management: Being
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. The new hybrid timber headquarters of DPG Media adds a communications hub to Amsterdam's developing city district Overamstel. In addition to editorial offices and recording studios for several major Dutch newspapers, magazines, and radio shows, the building includes test labs, a meeting centre, restaurants, and an engaging event space facing the docks.