The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture

Amsterdam, The Netherlands
Architects: Team V Architecture
- Area: 13 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Ossip van Duivenbode
Manufacturers: Byldis, Cor Unum, Ginkel Groep , Tichelaar
- Category: Social Housing
- Lead Team: Do Janne Vermeulen
- Design Team: Anne van Schooten
- Engineering & Consulting > Other: VDNDP
- General Constructing: Strackee
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs
- Landscape Architecture: Buro Sant en Co
- City: Amsterdam
- Country: The Netherlands
Text description provided by the architects. The August is one of five social housing blocks in the new residential area Overhoeks in Amsterdam-Noord. The challenge was to create affordable houses, aesthetically competing with the surrounding luxury residential complexes. Coming home, feeling at home, and soft surroundings were important design themes.