The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture

Category: Social Housing

Lead Team: Do Janne Vermeulen

Design Team: Anne van Schooten

Engineering & Consulting > Other: VDNDP

General Constructing: Strackee

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs

Landscape Architecture: Buro Sant en Co

City: Amsterdam

Country: The Netherlands

Text description provided by the architects. The August is one of five social housing blocks in the new residential area Overhoeks in Amsterdam-Noord. The challenge was to create affordable houses, aesthetically competing with the surrounding luxury residential complexes. Coming home, feeling at home, and soft surroundings were important design themes.