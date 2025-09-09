Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Social Housing
  4. The Netherlands
  5. The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture

The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture

Save

The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture - Exterior Photography, BalconyThe August Social Housing / Team V Architecture - Exterior PhotographyThe August Social Housing / Team V Architecture - Image 4 of 24The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture - Interior Photography, Concrete, BalconyThe August Social Housing / Team V Architecture - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Social Housing
Amsterdam, The Netherlands
  • Architects: Team V Architecture
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  13
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Ossip van Duivenbode
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Byldis, Cor Unum, Ginkel Groep , Tichelaar
  • Category: Social Housing
  • Lead Team: Do Janne Vermeulen
  • Design Team: Anne van Schooten
  • Engineering & Consulting > Other: VDNDP
  • General Constructing: Strackee
  • Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Nieman Raadgevende Ingenieurs
  • Landscape Architecture: Buro Sant en Co
  • City: Amsterdam
  • Country: The Netherlands
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture - Exterior Photography, Balcony
© Ossip van Duivenbode

Text description provided by the architects. The August is one of five social housing blocks in the new residential area Overhoeks in Amsterdam-Noord. The challenge was to create affordable houses, aesthetically competing with the surrounding luxury residential complexes. Coming home, feeling at home, and soft surroundings were important design themes.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Team V Architecture
Office

Material

Brick

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingThe Netherlands

Materials and Tags

BrickProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureSocial HousingThe Netherlands
Cite: "The August Social Housing / Team V Architecture" 09 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033645/the-august-social-housing-team-v-architecture> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining TablesCheck the latest Dining Tables

Check the latest Dining Tables

Top #Tags