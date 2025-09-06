Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur

+ 19

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mature residential area in northern Berlin, this project spans 9,000 m² and includes over 100 apartments across new and existing buildings. The development, planned by Sehw for JOPE Real Estate AG, aims to create a sustainable and socially inclusive urban block in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The design emphasizes ecological innovation, social integration, and diverse living models, blending new construction with a respectful expansion of a 1930s residential complex.