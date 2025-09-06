Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Residential Architecture
  4. Germany
  5. Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur

Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur

Save

Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur - Exterior PhotographyTimber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur - Exterior PhotographyTimber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur - Interior Photography, Kitchen, Wood, Lighting, Chair, CountertopTimber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur - Exterior PhotographyTimber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur - More Images+ 19

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Residential Architecture
Berlin, Germany
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur - Exterior Photography
© Helin Bereket

Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mature residential area in northern Berlin, this project spans 9,000 m² and includes over 100 apartments across new and existing buildings. The development, planned by Sehw for JOPE Real Estate AG, aims to create a sustainable and socially inclusive urban block in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The design emphasizes ecological innovation, social integration, and diverse living models, blending new construction with a respectful expansion of a 1930s residential complex.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Sehw Architektur
Office

Materials

GlassConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureGermany

Materials and Tags

GlassConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureGermany
Cite: "Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur" 06 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033635/timber-residential-construction-kit-sehw-architektur> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags