Timber Residential Construction Kit / Sehw Architektur

•
Berlin, Germany
-
Architects: Sehw Architektur
- Area: 8515 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Helin Bereket
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Residential Architecture
- Lead Team: Xaver Egger
- Design Team: Susanne Boss, Thomas Emmrich, Wadim Kahlkopf, Hilka Nieselt, Eva Poggenklaß, Jennifer Reufels, Loana Sahihi
- City: Berlin
- Country: Germany
Text description provided by the architects. Located in a mature residential area in northern Berlin, this project spans 9,000 m² and includes over 100 apartments across new and existing buildings. The development, planned by Sehw for JOPE Real Estate AG, aims to create a sustainable and socially inclusive urban block in Berlin-Reinickendorf. The design emphasizes ecological innovation, social integration, and diverse living models, blending new construction with a respectful expansion of a 1930s residential complex.