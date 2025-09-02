Casas Blanc 59 Residential Complex / Nommo Arquitetos

+ 38

Housing • Curitiba, Brazil Architects: Nommo Arquitetos

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 2767 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Mahani Siqueira

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Urban Esquadrias

Lead Architects: Anderson Luís de Almeida, Felipe Guandelini

Category: Housing

Project Team: Felipe Guandelini, Matheus Bandoch

General Construction: Construtora Riskalla

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AS Estruturas

Real Estate Developer: Tomazoni Incorporações

City: Curitiba

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Between pure lines and precise volumes, the residential complex Blanc 59 extends along a boulevard that gently follows the natural contours of the land. The twenty houses, arranged continuously with no side setbacks, create a cohesive landscape where each unit integrates with another as part of a single architectural gesture.