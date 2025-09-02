Casas Blanc 59 Residential Complex / Nommo Arquitetos

-
Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
- Area: 2767 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Mahani Siqueira
-
Manufacturers: Urban Esquadrias
-
Lead Architects: Anderson Luís de Almeida, Felipe Guandelini
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. Between pure lines and precise volumes, the residential complex Blanc 59 extends along a boulevard that gently follows the natural contours of the land. The twenty houses, arranged continuously with no side setbacks, create a cohesive landscape where each unit integrates with another as part of a single architectural gesture.