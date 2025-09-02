Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
Casas Blanc 59 Residential Complex / Nommo Arquitetos

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Housing
Curitiba, Brazil
  • Architects: Nommo Arquitetos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  2767
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Mahani Siqueira
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Urban Esquadrias
  • Lead Architects: Anderson Luís de Almeida, Felipe Guandelini
  • Category: Housing
  • Project Team: Felipe Guandelini, Matheus Bandoch
  • General Construction: Construtora Riskalla
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: AS Estruturas
  • Real Estate Developer: Tomazoni Incorporações
  • City: Curitiba
  • Country: Brazil
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
Casas Blanc 59 Residential Complex / Nommo Arquitetos - Exterior Photography
© Mahani Siqueira

Text description provided by the architects. Between pure lines and precise volumes, the residential complex Blanc 59 extends along a boulevard that gently follows the natural contours of the land. The twenty houses, arranged continuously with no side setbacks, create a cohesive landscape where each unit integrates with another as part of a single architectural gesture.

Project gallery

About this office
Nommo Arquitetos
Office

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousingBrazil
Cite: "Casas Blanc 59 Residential Complex / Nommo Arquitetos" [Casas Blanc 59 / Nommo Arquitetos] 02 Sep 2025. ArchDaily.

