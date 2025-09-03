Basca House / RMK Arquitetura

+ 18

Houses • Pelotas, Brazil Architects: RMK Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 592 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Lucas Daneris

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Prata Esquadrias

Lead Architect: Otávio Zanotta Riemke

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot with a total area of 900 m², the Basca residence features main access through the side facade. This way, the circulation within the residence occurs in a transverse direction, allowing for the spatial distribution of the program to both main facades of the building.