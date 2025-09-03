Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. Basca House / RMK Arquitetura

Basca House / RMK Arquitetura

Save

Basca House / RMK Arquitetura - Image 2 of 23Basca House / RMK Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyBasca House / RMK Arquitetura - Image 4 of 23Basca House / RMK Arquitetura - Exterior PhotographyBasca House / RMK Arquitetura - More Images+ 18

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Pelotas, Brazil
  • Architects: RMK Arquitetura
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  592
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Lucas Daneris
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Prata Esquadrias
  • Lead Architect: Otávio Zanotta Riemke
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
Basca House / RMK Arquitetura - Image 2 of 23
© Lucas Daneris

Text description provided by the architects. Located on a corner lot with a total area of 900 m², the Basca residence features main access through the side facade. This way, the circulation within the residence occurs in a transverse direction, allowing for the spatial distribution of the program to both main facades of the building.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
RMK Arquitetura
Office

Materials

WoodConcrete

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil

Materials and Tags

WoodConcreteProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesBrazil
Cite: "Basca House / RMK Arquitetura" [Casa Basca / RMK Arquitetura] 03 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033625/basca-house-rmk-arquitetura> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa BedsCheck the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofa Beds

Check the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner ConfigurationsCheck the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Check the latest Sofas And Corner Configurations

Top #Tags