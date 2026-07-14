West Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio

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Category: Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture

Design Team: Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Xi Cai, Tian Zhang, Yifan Zhu, Yida Hou, Wenxi Li

Collaborative Design: Shanghai Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd. (Architectural Construction Drawings)

Landscape Design: JCFO, Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design Co., Ltd.

Developers: Shanghai Dream Center Creative Culture Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiazhi'an Culture Development Co., Ltd.

Façade Consultant: AECOM

City: Shanghai

Country: China

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Text description provided by the architects. The West Bund Dream Center, is a new cultural commercial destination along Shanghai Huangpu River, built upon the former site of Shanghai Cement Factory. Undergone a decade of pending, the project finally becomes a dynamic district with river breezes and gathering crowds, combining a sense of rawness with refined life style. Among the district, BLDG1 and BLDG3 along Longteng Avenue are designed by HCCH.