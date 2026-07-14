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West Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio

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West Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio - Exterior PhotographyWest Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio - Exterior Photography, FacadeWest Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio - Image 4 of 34West Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio - Exterior PhotographyWest Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio - More Images+ 29

Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang

Mixed Use Architecture, Commercial Architecture
Shanghai, China
  • Design Team: Hao Chen, Chenchen Hu, Xi Cai, Tian Zhang, Yifan Zhu, Yida Hou, Wenxi Li
  • Collaborative Design: Shanghai Institute of Architectural Design and Research Co., Ltd. (Architectural Construction Drawings)
  • Landscape Design: JCFO, Shanghai Tianhua Architectural Design Co., Ltd.
  • Developers: Shanghai Dream Center Creative Culture Development Co., Ltd., Shanghai Jiazhi'an Culture Development Co., Ltd.
  • Façade Consultant: AECOM
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
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West Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio - Exterior Photography
© Guowei Liu

Text description provided by the architects. The West Bund Dream Center, is a new cultural commercial destination along Shanghai Huangpu River, built upon the former site of Shanghai Cement Factory. Undergone a decade of pending, the project finally becomes a dynamic district with river breezes and gathering crowds, combining a sense of rawness with refined life style. Among the district, BLDG1 and BLDG3 along Longteng Avenue are designed by HCCH.

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Cite: "West Bund Dream Center BLDG1+BLDG3 / HCCH Studio" 14 Jul 2026. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033606/west-bund-dream-center-bldg1-plus-bldg3-hcch-studio> ISSN 0719-8884

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© Fangfang Tian

GATE M 西岸梦中心 1 栋 3 栋 / HCCH 合尘建筑

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