Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Hospitality Architecture
  4. United States
  5. 550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta

550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta

Save

550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta - Image 2 of 18550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta - Image 3 of 18550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography, Garden550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta - Exterior Photography, Glass550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta - More Images+ 13

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Hospitality Architecture, Public Space, Park
New York, United States
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta - Image 6 of 18
© Barrett Doherty

Text description provided by the architects. The opening of the Garden, the first new green space in Midtown in decades, comes as Olayan completes the repositioning of the iconic 550 Madison Avenue office tower, New York City's youngest landmark. Snøhetta served as design architect for the repositioning of the tower as well as landscape architect for the new Garden.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Snøhetta
Office

Materials

GlassSteel

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkUnited States

Materials and Tags

GlassSteelProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsHospitality ArchitectureUrbanismUrban DesignPublic SpaceLandscape ArchitectureParkUnited States
Cite: "550 Madison Avenue Garden / Snøhetta" 01 Sep 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033560/550-madison-avenue-garden-snohetta> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks CabinetsCheck the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Drinks Cabinets

Check the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro TablesCheck the latest Bistro Tables

Check the latest Bistro Tables

Top #Tags