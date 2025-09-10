Marble That Defines Spaces: Lithos Design, Between Historical Memory and Contemporary Interiors

In a former 16th-century church in Vicenza, two stories come together: that of Italian Renaissance sacred architecture and that of marble, the ancient material by excellence, reinterpreted here in a contemporary key. In this dialogue between eras, Lithos Design presents Quinte, a double-sided partition wall that transforms marble into a design tool: not just a surface, but a rhythmic and modular element that defines and enhances spaces. An idea designed for interior architects looking for solutions that are both functional and decorative, capable of shaping interiors with precision, elegance, and personality.

The church, dedicated to Saint Valentine, was built in 1586 and designed by Alessandro Maganza. It is a small building attached to a hospital that no longer exists, rich in artistic references, including frescoes on the façade and an important altarpiece now kept in the Basilica of Saints Felice and Fortunato. After being deconsecrated in the 1920s, the structure was restored in the 1980s and has since housed a prestigious furniture and design showroom. In this environment suspended between memory and contemporaneity, marble finds its voice in a completely new form.

Quinte by Lithos Design is a modular system that interprets marble as a dynamic element, designed to separate spaces without closing them off. The wall is double-sided and consists of a thin aluminum structure to which square marble modules (60x60 cm) are fixed, with a minimum thickness of only 3 cm. The result is a solid, yet visually light, surface that is easy to install even without the intervention of a professional.

The heart of the project is compositional freedom: the marble modules – smooth or perforated – can be arranged in different patterns, leaving room for creativity and meeting different design needs. The perforated modules are available in two distinct patterns: Palmanova, characterized by a hexagonal geometry punctuated by circular openings, and Papiro, defined by a rhythmic pattern of solids and voids that develops itself vertically and horizontally. Both versions allow light and sight to filter through, so that the rooms are defined but not closed off: the space maintains a perception of spaciousness and continuity, even when the uses change - for example, in an open space, a lounge area might be distinguished from a workstation, or a living area from a study corner.

+ 5

Available in three natural marbles – Pierre Bleue, Grigio Tundra, and Perla Dalmata – each color-coordinated with the metal structure, Quinte is suitable for both residential and contract settings: from private interiors to reception areas, from restaurants to showrooms.

In a space like the Church of Saint Valentine, the contrast between the ancient architecture and the rigorous design of the partition creates an interesting aesthetic tension. Marble, a material intrinsically linked to the history of art and construction, is reinvented in a modular key, becoming an active tool in the design of spaces. Not a simple backdrop, but a discreet protagonist, capable of accompanying the architectural narrative with measure and presence.

Quinte is a tangible proposal for those seeking solutions that are both structural and poetic. A new way of defining spaces through a thousand-year-old material, rediscovered in its most contemporary version.

Lithos Design is an Italian company based in Vicenza, one of the first to have introduced the concept of industrial design applied to natural stone. The company offers marble coverings, flooring, and furnishings, characterized by distinctive aesthetics and cutting-edge workmanship. Its marble products are born from a passion for the material, combined with technical expertise and design vision. Active in residential, commercial, and hospitality projects around the world, Lithos Design collaborates with architects and interior designers to create environments that combine functionality, elegance, and uniqueness, bringing the identity of stone into contemporary contexts.

Credits

Art Direction: Studio MILO