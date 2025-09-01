Teen Vaults House / Vaissnavi Shukl

+ 18

Category: Hospitality Architecture

Design Team: Khushi Amin, Omkar Gund, Saloni Shah, Khyati Andrapiya

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: StrucArt Design Consultants

Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vidhyut Consultants

City: Ahmedabad

Country: India

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a mango tree-lined street on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, a vintage red Contessa stands sentinel—a playful nod to nostalgia that sets the tone for what lies beyond. Nestled within a lush green plot is Teen Vaults, a family home where architecture, craft, and comfort converge in quiet sophistication.