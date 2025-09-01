Teen Vaults House / Vaissnavi Shukl

•
Ahmedabad, India
-
Architects: Vaissnavi Shukl
- Area: 557 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Ishita Sitwala
-
Lead Architects: Vaissnavi Shukl
- Category: Hospitality Architecture
- Design Team: Khushi Amin, Omkar Gund, Saloni Shah, Khyati Andrapiya
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: StrucArt Design Consultants
- Engineering & Consulting > Electrical: Vidhyut Consultants
- City: Ahmedabad
- Country: India
Text description provided by the architects. At the end of a mango tree-lined street on the outskirts of Ahmedabad, a vintage red Contessa stands sentinel—a playful nod to nostalgia that sets the tone for what lies beyond. Nestled within a lush green plot is Teen Vaults, a family home where architecture, craft, and comfort converge in quiet sophistication.