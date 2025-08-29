Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  5. Cheewit Cheewa Home of Nature / Teerachai Leesuraplanon, Thitiphong Phoonthong

Cheewit Cheewa Home of Nature / Teerachai Leesuraplanon, Thitiphong Phoonthong

Educational Architecture
Sikhio, Thailand
© Rungkit Charoenwat

From the Desire for a Borderless Classroom to an Architecture Intertwined with Nature – Cheewit Cheewa Home of Nature or The Sikhio Natural Agriculture Learning Center was conceived by Dr. Mavin Dankul, who envisioned expanding the Project Approach model of learning through outdoor classrooms at Prasarnwittaya School. Its primary mission is to cultivate life skills and foster environmental awareness among children and youth. At its core, the program embraces an integrated learning philosophy, "From Seed to Table," encompassing soil restoration, water management, renewable energy, and a zero-waste system. The ultimate aim is to encourage sustainable self-reliance, guided by the principles of a sufficiency economy.

Teerachai Leesuraplanon, Thitiphong Phoonthong
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureThailand
