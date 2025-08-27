TACT.T Bridge / TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers

•
Yokohama, Japan
-
Architects: TAISEI DESIGN Planners Architects & Engineers
- Area: 102 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Kazuhisa Adachi
-
Manufacturers: Taisei Corporation
-
Lead Architects: Masaharu Seki, Tomoyuki Wako
-
- Category: Pedestrian Bridge
- Structural Engineer: Yuji Isshiki, Naoki Hashimoto, Haruna Mori
- Client: Taisei Advanced Center of Technology
- City: Yokohama
- Country: Japan
Text description provided by the architects. Architecture that contributes to promoting a decarbonized society through the expanded use of commercially available small-diameter timber and eco-friendly concrete.