  5. The DECK / VIASCAPE design

The DECK / VIASCAPE design

  • Curated by 韩爽 - HAN Shuang
Park
Shanghai, China
  • Architects: VIASCAPE design
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  3006
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:CreatAR Images
  • Lead Architects: Sun Yijia
  • Category: Park
  • Design Team: SUN Yijia, MA Li, ZHOU Mi, YI Yangfan, ZHANG Liang, CHEN Tianshu, YAO Weiyan, FAN Yingying
  • Client: Huamu Sub-district Office, Pudong New Area, Shanghai
  • Contractor: Shanghai Garden Group Corporation
  • Project Management Consultant: Shanghai Municipal Engineering Construction Development Co., Ltd
  • LDI: Shanghai Pudong Planning & Architectural Design Co., Ltd
  • Design Advisor: FENG Lu (the Community Planner of Huamu Sub-district)
  • Technical Drawings: JI Yuwei, LV Zihan
  • Article Author: SUN Yijia, GU Qinyi
  • City: Shanghai
  • Country: China
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
The DECK / VIASCAPE design - Exterior Photography
© CreatAR Images

Text description provided by the architects. Youyou Community where the DECK locates is an old residential community located in Huamu Sub-district, Pudong New Area, Shanghai. Constructed in the context of Pudong's development, it represents one of the earliest "self-built new towns" in the area. Starting in the early 1990s, these settlements were built using farming land expropriation compensation funds, developed independently by local village collectives1. Viewed forty years later, the community presents an external spatial experience characterized by confinement, enclosure, and introversion, lacking relatively concentrated spaces for social activities. This is largely due to the setting of its road system, which is composed primarily of community-level streets. Most of the streets are mixed-use for both vehicles and bicycles, two-way traffic with a total width not exceeding 9 meters. Narrow sidewalks flank these roads, which are severely packed with roadside parking. And the site of the DECK was a closed-off greenbelt with disordered vegetation, zigzag internal paths with almost no activity areas before its renewal. Missing public character, coupled with its relatively complex spatial structure, undoubtedly exacerbated the negative perceptions of the overall community space.

Cite: "The DECK / VIASCAPE design" 28 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033404/the-deck-viascape-design> ISSN 0719-8884

想阅读文章的中文版本吗?

© CreatAR Images

一块甲板的空间正义：甲板花园 / VIA维亚景观

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

