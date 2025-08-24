St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects

•
Auckland, New Zealand
-
Architects: Smith Architects
- Area: 666 m²
- Year: 2023
-
Photographs:Caroline Ducobu
-
Lead Architect: Phil Smith
- Category: Day Care
- Design Team: James Browning, Djordje Petkovic, Bhumika Mistry
- Construction: Aspec Construction
- Engineer: Markplan Consultants
- Landscaper: Natural Habitats
- Geotech: KGA Geotechnical
- Planning: Civix
- Interiors, Visualisation Render & Fly Through: Smith Architects
- City: Auckland
- Country: New Zealand
Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to craft a unique early childhood centre that would inspire children to develop confidence and humility through a sense of community. A detailed site analysis looked at possible locations for the building within the school. Access and car parking requirements indicated the optimal location, further reinforced by the extensive bush-lined outlook on three sides.