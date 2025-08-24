Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Day Care
  4. New Zealand
  5. St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects

St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects

Save

St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects - Interior Photography, WoodSt Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects - Image 3 of 22St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects - Image 4 of 22St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects - Image 5 of 22St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects - More Images+ 17

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
Day Care
Auckland, New Zealand
  • Architects: Smith Architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  666
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2023
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Caroline Ducobu
  • Lead Architect: Phil Smith
  • Category: Day Care
  • Design Team: James Browning, Djordje Petkovic, Bhumika Mistry
  • Construction: Aspec Construction
  • Engineer: Markplan Consultants
  • Landscaper: Natural Habitats
  • Geotech: KGA Geotechnical
  • Planning: Civix
  • Interiors, Visualisation Render & Fly Through: Smith Architects
  • City: Auckland
  • Country: New Zealand
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects - Image 5 of 22
© Caroline Ducobu

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to craft a unique early childhood centre that would inspire children to develop confidence and humility through a sense of community. A detailed site analysis looked at possible locations for the building within the school. Access and car parking requirements indicated the optimal location, further reinforced by the extensive bush-lined outlook on three sides.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
Smith Architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureDay CareNew Zealand
Cite: "St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects " 24 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033381/st-kentigerns-childcare-centre-smith-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Check the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk AccessoriesCheck the latest Desk Accessories

Check the latest Desk Accessories

Top #Tags