St Kentigerns Childcare Centre / Smith Architects

+ 17

Category: Day Care

Design Team: James Browning, Djordje Petkovic, Bhumika Mistry

Construction: Aspec Construction

Engineer: Markplan Consultants

Landscaper: Natural Habitats

Geotech: KGA Geotechnical

Planning: Civix

Interiors, Visualisation Render & Fly Through: Smith Architects

City: Auckland

Country: New Zealand

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. The project brief was to craft a unique early childhood centre that would inspire children to develop confidence and humility through a sense of community. A detailed site analysis looked at possible locations for the building within the school. Access and car parking requirements indicated the optimal location, further reinforced by the extensive bush-lined outlook on three sides.