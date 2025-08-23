Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
© All rights reserved. ArchDaily, part of DAAily platforms AG 2008-2025 ISSN 0719-8884 All images are © each office/photographer mentioned.
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. University
  4. Taiwan
  5. NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects

NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects

Save

NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects - Image 2 of 27NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects - Image 3 of 27NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects - Exterior Photography, WoodNCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects - Exterior Photography, WoodNCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects - More Images+ 22

  • Curated by Miwa Negoro
University
Tainan, Taiwan
  • Architects: MAYU architects
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  854
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2022
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Yu-Chen Chao
  • Lead Architects: Ma-Lone Chang / Yu-lin Chen
  • Category: University
  • Design Team: Ma-Lone Chang, Yu-lin Chen, Che-Kang Liu, Crosis Wang, Yun Chen, Juiying Tung, Alex Cheung, Wei-Ying Lu, Yi-Rou Lin
  • Technical Team: Wei-Cheng Li, Ya-Tie Yu, Yong-Xian Fang
  • Architecture Offices: MAYU architects
  • Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Galaxy Engineering Consultants, Inc.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Yun Cheng, Ltd.
  • Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: MAYU architects
  • Landscape Architecture: MAYU architects
  • Interior Design: MAYU architects
  • City: Tainan
  • Country: Taiwan
  • Did you collaborate on this project?
More SpecsLess Specs
Save this picture!
NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects - Exterior Photography, Column
© Yu-Chen Chao

Text description provided by the architects. NCKU Art Lounges is situated at the heart of National Cheng Kung University, facing the remnants of the Tainan City Wall and its West Gate through a tree-lined avenue. It neighbors the University President's Residence and lies along the primary green belt and student activities within the campus. Originally used as a kindergarten, the site has been transformed into a novel type of public space within the university, made possible by this project, welcoming students, faculty, residents, and alumni to visit at any time.

Content Loader

Project gallery

See allShow less
About this office
MAYU architects
Office

#Tags

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsEducational ArchitectureHigher EducationUniversityTaiwan
Cite: "NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects" 23 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033380/ncku-art-lounges-da-hsin-yuan-mayu-architects> ISSN 0719-8884

世界上最受欢迎的建筑网站现已推出你的母语版本!

想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?

翻译成中文现有为你所在地区特制的网站？想浏览ArchDaily中国吗?Take me there »

You've started following your first account!

Did you know?

You'll now receive updates based on what you follow! Personalize your stream and start following your favorite authors, offices and users.

Go to my stream
In alliance with Architonic
Check the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium SeatingCheck the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest Auditorium Seating

Check the latest DesksCheck the latest DesksCheck the latest Desks

Check the latest Desks

Top #Tags