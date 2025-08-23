NCKU Art Lounges Da Hsin Yuan / MAYU architects

+ 22

Category: University

Design Team: Ma-Lone Chang, Yu-lin Chen, Che-Kang Liu, Crosis Wang, Yun Chen, Juiying Tung, Alex Cheung, Wei-Ying Lu, Yi-Rou Lin

Technical Team: Wei-Cheng Li, Ya-Tie Yu, Yong-Xian Fang

Architecture Offices: MAYU architects

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Galaxy Engineering Consultants, Inc.

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Yun Cheng, Ltd.

Engineering & Consulting > Lighting: MAYU architects

Landscape Architecture: MAYU architects

Interior Design: MAYU architects

City: Tainan

Country: Taiwan

Did you collaborate on this project?

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. NCKU Art Lounges is situated at the heart of National Cheng Kung University, facing the remnants of the Tainan City Wall and its West Gate through a tree-lined avenue. It neighbors the University President's Residence and lies along the primary green belt and student activities within the campus. Originally used as a kindergarten, the site has been transformed into a novel type of public space within the university, made possible by this project, welcoming students, faculty, residents, and alumni to visit at any time.