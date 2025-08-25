Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
World
  Walker Hall Graduate Student Center / LMS Architects

Walker Hall Graduate Student Center / LMS Architects

University, Student Hall
Davis, United States
Walker Hall Graduate Student Center / LMS Architects - Exterior Photography
© Bruce Damonte

Text description provided by the architects. Walker Hall is an adaptive reuse of a 1927 building at the core of the University of California, Davis campus. The project transformed a vacant, seismically unsafe building into a graduate and professional student center with meeting rooms, a lecture hall, and sophisticated active-learning classrooms that serve the entire campus. It coalesces history, community, and advanced educational environments at a hub of university life.

About this office
Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects
Educational Architecture, Higher Education, University, Student Hall, United States
