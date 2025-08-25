Walker Hall Graduate Student Center / LMS Architects

•
Davis, United States
Architects: Leddy Maytum Stacy Architects
Photographs:Jeff Marsch, Bruce Damonte, Richard Barnes
- Category: University, Student Hall
- Design Team: Bill Leddy, Ryan Jang, Jasen Bohlander, Alice Kao, Enrique Sanchez
- Consultant: Charles Salter
- Lighting Design: ALD
- Landscape Design: OCB
- Cost Estimating: TBD
- Specifications: Stansen Specs
- City: Davis
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. Walker Hall is an adaptive reuse of a 1927 building at the core of the University of California, Davis campus. The project transformed a vacant, seismically unsafe building into a graduate and professional student center with meeting rooms, a lecture hall, and sophisticated active-learning classrooms that serve the entire campus. It coalesces history, community, and advanced educational environments at a hub of university life.