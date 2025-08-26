Bergen Camping Culture House / locallll

•
Bergen, Norway
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Cultural Center
- Design Team: locallll
- City: Bergen
- Country: Norway
Text description provided by the architects. LOCAL transforms a historic building in Bergen into a vibrant cultural house with mini-golf, food, and performing arts - Architecture studio LOCAL has breathed new life into a historic concrete building in the heart of Bergen by creating Bergen Camping, a dynamic new venue where mini-golf, culinary experiences, and performing arts merge in a rich and layered interior.