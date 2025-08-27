Crismina Fort Refurbishment / barbiniarquitectos

•
Cascais, Portugal
Architects: barbiniarquitectos
- Area: 1400 m²
- Year: 2021
Photographs:Fernando Guerra | FG+SG
Lead Architects: Flavio Barbini, Maria João Barbini
- Category: Fort, Restoration
- Collaborators: Tiago Silva Brandão, Fábio Neves, Catarina Telo Gonçalves, Paulo Guerreiro
- Structural Project: Luís Gião Marques LNM
- Eletrical And Telecomunications: Fernando Aires GPIC
- Plumbing: Filipe Furtado
- Gas: Jorge Rocha SOPSEC
- Mechanical: Manuel Madureira NZEBS
- Acoustics: Rui Rodrigues SOPSEC
- Fire Protection: Paulo Prata Ramos ETU
- Landscape Architecture: João Ceregeiro
- Lighting Design: Joana Forjaz
- Client: Imonomio
- Construction: Imonomio
- City: Cascais
- Country: Portugal
Text description provided by the architects. The Crismina fort is one of the three XVIII century forts of the old defense line of the coast of Cascais, following the conflict between Portugal and Spain. This fortified structure is mainly an empty space, fenced by walls, partly deteriorated by wind erosion and other atmospheric phenomena. The walls have different heights and thickness defining an irregular polygon.