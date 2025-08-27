Crismina Fort Refurbishment / barbiniarquitectos

+ 19

Category: Fort, Restoration

Collaborators: Tiago Silva Brandão, Fábio Neves, Catarina Telo Gonçalves, Paulo Guerreiro

Structural Project: Luís Gião Marques LNM

Eletrical And Telecomunications: Fernando Aires GPIC

Plumbing: Filipe Furtado

Gas: Jorge Rocha SOPSEC

Mechanical: Manuel Madureira NZEBS

Acoustics: Rui Rodrigues SOPSEC

Fire Protection: Paulo Prata Ramos ETU

Landscape Architecture: João Ceregeiro

Lighting Design: Joana Forjaz

Client: Imonomio

Construction: Imonomio

City: Cascais

Country: Portugal

Text description provided by the architects. The Crismina fort is one of the three XVIII century forts of the old defense line of the coast of Cascais, following the conflict between Portugal and Spain. This fortified structure is mainly an empty space, fenced by walls, partly deteriorated by wind erosion and other atmospheric phenomena. The walls have different heights and thickness defining an irregular polygon.