World
Marayui House / PBS arquitectos

Marayui House / PBS arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Interior Photography, Wood, Beam, Deck, Patio, Chair, Table, Lighting

  • Curated by Valentina Díaz
Houses
Playa Chapadmalal, Argentina
  • Architects: PBS arquitectos
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  165
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
  • Lead Architects: Nicolás Podestá, Tomás Berro Sagarna
Marayui House / PBS arquitectos - Exterior Photography, Garden
© Javier Agustín Rojas

Text description provided by the architects. Casa Marayui is a vacation home located in the gated community of Marayui Country Club in the coastal area of Chapadmalal, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. It was designed with the requirement of accommodating multiple occupants for temporary stays, while also being able to withstand minimal maintenance.

About this office
PBS arquitectos
ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsResidential ArchitectureHousesArgentina

Cite: "Marayui House / PBS arquitectos" [Casa Marayui / PBS arquitectos] 23 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

