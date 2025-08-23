Marayui House / PBS arquitectos

More SpecsLess Specs
Architects: PBS arquitectos
- Area: 165 m²
- Year: 2024
Photographs:Javier Agustín Rojas
Lead Architects: Nicolás Podestá, Tomás Berro Sagarna
Text description provided by the architects. Casa Marayui is a vacation home located in the gated community of Marayui Country Club in the coastal area of Chapadmalal, Buenos Aires Province, Argentina. It was designed with the requirement of accommodating multiple occupants for temporary stays, while also being able to withstand minimal maintenance.