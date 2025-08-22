William T. Cannady Hall / Karamuk Kuo + Kendall/Heaton Associates

•
Houston, United States
-
Architects: Karamuk Kuo, Kendall/Heaton Associates
- Area: 22000 ft²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Iwan Baan, Laurian Ghinitiou
-
Manufacturers: ALPOLIC, Boston Valley Terra Cotta, Sherwin-Williams, Armstrong, Berridge, DEKO, Ludowici Roof Tile, Miller Knoll
-
Lead Architects: Jeannette Kuo
- Category: Educational Architecture
- Architecture Offices: Kendall/Heaton Associates
- Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ensight Haynes Whaley
- Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Collaborative Engineering
- Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Walter P. Moore
- Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: NV5
- General Constructing: Linbeck Group
- City: Houston
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. William T. Cannady Hall for Architecture is a 22,000 square foot (2,044 square meters) addition to Rice School of Architecture, designed to foster architectural production, research, and exhibition. It is the first U.S. project by renowned Swiss architects Karamuk Kuo.