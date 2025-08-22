William T. Cannady Hall / Karamuk Kuo + Kendall/Heaton Associates

+ 21

Category: Educational Architecture

Architecture Offices: Kendall/Heaton Associates

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: Ensight Haynes Whaley

Engineering & Consulting > Mep: Collaborative Engineering

Engineering & Consulting > Civil: Walter P. Moore

Engineering & Consulting > Environmental Sustainability: NV5

General Constructing: Linbeck Group

City: Houston

Country: United States

Text description provided by the architects. William T. Cannady Hall for Architecture is a 22,000 square foot (2,044 square meters) addition to Rice School of Architecture, designed to foster architectural production, research, and exhibition. It is the first U.S. project by renowned Swiss architects Karamuk Kuo.