Assais House / Riccioppo Arquitetura

Architects: Riccioppo Arquitetura
- Area: 500 m²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Estúdio NY18
Manufacturers: Foratto, INTERPAM+LUZ, Marmoarte, Via Condotti
Lead Architect: Giovanni Riccioppo
Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Aldeia do Vale Condominium in Goiânia (GO), this residence designed by the Riccioppo Architecture office materializes the desires of the resident and the solutions proposed to navigate the natural conditions of the land. The project was created for a man in his 50s, divorced and with children, who lives between work trips. He wanted a refuge connected to nature — for rest and contemplation.