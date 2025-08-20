Assais House / Riccioppo Arquitetura

+ 14

Houses • Goiânia, Brazil Architects: Riccioppo Arquitetura

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 500 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2025

Photographs Photographs: Estúdio NY18

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Foratto , INTERPAM+LUZ , Marmoarte , Via Condotti

Lead Architect: Giovanni Riccioppo

Category: Houses

City: Goiânia

Country: Brazil

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Aldeia do Vale Condominium in Goiânia (GO), this residence designed by the Riccioppo Architecture office materializes the desires of the resident and the solutions proposed to navigate the natural conditions of the land. The project was created for a man in his 50s, divorced and with children, who lives between work trips. He wanted a refuge connected to nature — for rest and contemplation.