World
  Assais House / Riccioppo Arquitetura

Assais House / Riccioppo Arquitetura

  Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
Goiânia, Brazil
  Architects: Riccioppo Arquitetura
  Area:  500
  Year:  2025
  Photographs
    Photographs:Estúdio NY18
  Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Foratto, INTERPAM+LUZ, Marmoarte, Via Condotti
  Lead Architect: Giovanni Riccioppo
Save this picture!
Assais House / Riccioppo Arquitetura - Exterior Photography
© Estúdio NY18

Text description provided by the architects. Located in the Aldeia do Vale Condominium in Goiânia (GO), this residence designed by the Riccioppo Architecture office materializes the desires of the resident and the solutions proposed to navigate the natural conditions of the land. The project was created for a man in his 50s, divorced and with children, who lives between work trips. He wanted a refuge connected to nature — for rest and contemplation.

About this office
Riccioppo Arquitetura
Office

