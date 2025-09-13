Ellipse Greenhouse / SAW.EARTH

-
Architects: SAW.EARTH
- Area: 144 ft²
- Year: 2025
Photographs:Dan McMahon, SAW.EARTH
- Category: Installations & Structures, Public Architecture
- Lead Team: Drew Seskunas
- Design Team: Rayhaan Albuquerque, Yeisy Batista, Devam Desai, Michelle Jungreis, Matan Lobel, Yuan Luo, Angela Madrigal, Mert Osar, Anjali Nilesh Patel, Hetvi Gauravkumar Patel, Meet Hareshkumar Patel, Alicia Daniela Perozo Maldonado, Finley Yaoming Richard
- City: Brooklyn
- Country: United States
Text description provided by the architects. SAW.Earth has directed a student workshop to create an ellipsoidal greenhouse, optimizing solar exposure for the Scholes Street Community Garden in Brooklyn, NY.