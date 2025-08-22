Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  Curated by Miwa Negoro
Educational Architecture
Mokila, India
  Architects: Spacefiction studio
  Area: 1530
  Year: 2025
  Photographs
    Photographs: Vivek Eadara
  Lead Architects: Baba Sashank, Vindhya Guduru
A Growing City and a New School – Hyderabad's rapid westward expansion, driven by massive office and residential developments, has created a fast-shifting city center. This rapid growth has outpaced the supporting infrastructure, leading to a high demand for new facilities, particularly schools. Our clients, experienced builders, plan to construct a large, permanent school to meet this need. In the interim, they required a transitional campus to enroll their first students. This inaugural group will eventually move to the new, permanent campus once it's complete. After the transition, this campus will be transformed into a flagship office, showcasing the builder company's various construction projects in the area.

Cite: "Avinya Inaugural Campus / Spacefiction studio" 22 Aug 2025. ArchDaily.

