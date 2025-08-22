Avinya Inaugural Campus / Spacefiction studio

+ 31

Category: Educational Architecture

Design Team: Siddharth Vejjala

Engineering & Consulting > Other: JDB Fabtech

Engineering & Consulting > Structural: ID Structural consultants

Landscape Architecture: RRR Landscapes

City: Mokila

Country: India

A Growing City and a New School – Hyderabad's rapid westward expansion, driven by massive office and residential developments, has created a fast-shifting city center. This rapid growth has outpaced the supporting infrastructure, leading to a high demand for new facilities, particularly schools. Our clients, experienced builders, plan to construct a large, permanent school to meet this need. In the interim, they required a transitional campus to enroll their first students. This inaugural group will eventually move to the new, permanent campus once it's complete. After the transition, this campus will be transformed into a flagship office, showcasing the builder company's various construction projects in the area.