World
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Commercial Architecture
  4. Ukraine
  5. PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls

PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls

PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls - Interior PhotographyPAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls - Image 3 of 31PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls - Interior Photography, KitchenPAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls - Image 5 of 31PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls - More Images+ 26

  • Curated by Hadir Al Koshta
Commercial Architecture, Showroom
Obukhiv, Ukraine
  • Architects: Between The Walls
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  170
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2025
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Andriy Bezuglov
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Dedar, VitrA
PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls - Interior Photography
© Andriy Bezuglov

Text description provided by the architects. A new PAPAYA brand showroom has opened in the heart of the city, a space that continues the philosophy of Between the Walls, where the interior is viewed as a living matter that engages in dialogue with the past and the present.

Between The Walls
Concrete

ProjectsBuilt ProjectsSelected ProjectsCommercial ArchitectureRetailShowroomUkraine

