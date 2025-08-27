PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls

•
Obukhiv, Ukraine
-
Architects: Between The Walls
- Area: 170 m²
- Year: 2025
-
Photographs:Andriy Bezuglov
-
Manufacturers: Dedar, VitrA
More SpecsLess Specs
- Category: Commercial Architecture, Showroom
- Office Lead Architects: Victoria Karieva
- Design Team: Between the Walls
- City: Obukhiv
- Country: Ukraine
Text description provided by the architects. A new PAPAYA brand showroom has opened in the heart of the city, a space that continues the philosophy of Between the Walls, where the interior is viewed as a living matter that engages in dialogue with the past and the present.