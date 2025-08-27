PAPAYA Brand Showroom / Between The Walls

+ 26

Category: Commercial Architecture, Showroom

Office Lead Architects: Victoria Karieva

Design Team: Between the Walls

City: Obukhiv

Country: Ukraine

Text description provided by the architects. A new PAPAYA brand showroom has opened in the heart of the city, a space that continues the philosophy of Between the Walls, where the interior is viewed as a living matter that engages in dialogue with the past and the present.