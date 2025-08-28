JF Residence / KG Studio + Associates

+ 23

Houses • São José do Rio Preto, Brazil Architects: kg studio

Area Area of this architecture project Area: 600 m²

Year Completion year of this architecture project Year: 2024

Photographs Photographs: Miti Sameshima

Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project Manufacturers: Atelier Carlos Motta , Augusta , Belcolore , Docol , Dpot , Eloísa Cortinas , Exbra , Glass 11 , Green House , Itens Collections , Jacqueline Terpins , Jader Almeida , Micasa , Nani Chinellato , Phenícia , Studio Objeto , astep

Category: Houses

Landscape Design: Mônica Costa

Lighting Design: Lucenera

City: São José do Rio Preto

Country: Brazil

More Specs

Less Specs

Text description provided by the architects. This residence, located in a condominium in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, had its architecture and interior design project completed in 2024. Situated on a plot of approximately 700m², with 600m² of built area distributed over two floors, it was conceived to enhance conviviality with family and friends. The proposal seeks to balance integration and privacy through ample and connected spaces that comfortably and practically meet daily demands.