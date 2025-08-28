JF Residence / KG Studio + Associates

-
Architects: kg studio
- Area: 600 m²
- Year: 2024
-
Photographs:Miti Sameshima
-
Manufacturers: Atelier Carlos Motta, Augusta, Belcolore, Docol, Dpot, Eloísa Cortinas, Exbra, Glass 11, Green House, Itens Collections, Jacqueline Terpins, Jader Almeida, Micasa, Nani Chinellato, Phenícia, Studio Objeto, astep
More SpecsLess Specs
Text description provided by the architects. This residence, located in a condominium in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, had its architecture and interior design project completed in 2024. Situated on a plot of approximately 700m², with 600m² of built area distributed over two floors, it was conceived to enhance conviviality with family and friends. The proposal seeks to balance integration and privacy through ample and connected spaces that comfortably and practically meet daily demands.