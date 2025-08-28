Submit a Project Advertise Architonic
  1. ArchDaily
  2. Projects
  3. Houses
  4. Brazil
  5. JF Residence / KG Studio + Associates

JF Residence / KG Studio + Associates

  • Curated by Susanna Moreira
Houses
São José do Rio Preto, Brazil
  • Architects: kg studio
  • Area Area of this architecture project Area:  600
  • Year Completion year of this architecture project Year:  2024
  • Photographs
    Photographs:Miti Sameshima
  • Manufacturers Brands with products used in this architecture project
    Manufacturers:  Atelier Carlos Motta, Augusta, Belcolore, Docol, Dpot, Eloísa Cortinas, Exbra, Glass 11, Green House, Itens Collections, Jacqueline Terpins, Jader Almeida, Micasa, Nani Chinellato, Phenícia, Studio Objeto, astep
  • Category: Houses
  • Landscape Design: Mônica Costa
  • Lighting Design: Lucenera
  • City: São José do Rio Preto
  • Country: Brazil
JF Residence / KG Studio + Associates - Exterior Photography, Balcony, Courtyard
© Miti Sameshima

Text description provided by the architects. This residence, located in a condominium in São José do Rio Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, had its architecture and interior design project completed in 2024. Situated on a plot of approximately 700m², with 600m² of built area distributed over two floors, it was conceived to enhance conviviality with family and friends. The proposal seeks to balance integration and privacy through ample and connected spaces that comfortably and practically meet daily demands.

About this office
kg studio
Office

Cite: "JF Residence / KG Studio + Associates" [Residência JF / kg studio] 28 Aug 2025. ArchDaily. Accessed . <https://www.archdaily.com/1033200/jf-residence-kg-studio-plus-associates> ISSN 0719-8884

